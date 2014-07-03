Gethemp
"Cream Caramel" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE!
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Cream Caramel effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!