Gethemp
"NY Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE!
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Skunk Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!