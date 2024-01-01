Ready to be peeled off the couch? Unwind in tropical bliss with Glacier’s Banana Hammock 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the serene Banana Hammock strain, a delightful fusion of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Each puff offers a sweet, smooth taste of honeyed banana, perfectly accented by hints of grape.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths are crafted to perfection, containing 3.5 grams of hand-selected, precisely trimmed buds. This process preserves the trichomes, ensuring each flower retains its full potency and flavor profile for a consistent and superior experience.



Banana Hammock is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, ideal for unwinding after a busy day. Get ready to be peeled off the couch as this strain’s tranquilizing properties help ease stress and promote a sense of calm, making it the perfect companion for a restful evening. With Glacier’s Banana Hammock 8th Prepack, escape to a state of pure relaxation with every inhale.

Show more