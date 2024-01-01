Glacier Banana Hammock 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
Ready to be peeled off the couch? Unwind in tropical bliss with Glacier’s Banana Hammock 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the serene Banana Hammock strain, a delightful fusion of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Each puff offers a sweet, smooth taste of honeyed banana, perfectly accented by hints of grape.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths are crafted to perfection, containing 3.5 grams of hand-selected, precisely trimmed buds. This process preserves the trichomes, ensuring each flower retains its full potency and flavor profile for a consistent and superior experience.

Banana Hammock is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, ideal for unwinding after a busy day. Get ready to be peeled off the couch as this strain’s tranquilizing properties help ease stress and promote a sense of calm, making it the perfect companion for a restful evening. With Glacier’s Banana Hammock 8th Prepack, escape to a state of pure relaxation with every inhale.

Banana Hammock, also known as "Banana Hammock R1," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin Sunset with Grape God. This special cross results in a tropical fruit-forward flavor profile with terpenes that smell like grape and honey. Banana Hammock effects are soothing and ideal for settling down onto the sofa or as a nightcap before bed. Banana Hammock has an average THC level of 12%. However, varieties with higher potency have emerged over time and usually test above 20%. Make sure you chat with your budtender about your THC tolerance before you purchase this strain. Myrcene is the dominant terpene of Banana Hammock, and many medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. According to growers, Banana Hammock flowers into medium-sized fluffy buds with dark green foliage and firey orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Ethos out of Colorado.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
