Glass House Farms
Sour Diesel [3.5g Jar]
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
All year-round, we’re honored to cultivate one of the most pioneering, influential, beloved strains of all time: Sour Diesel. From its unmistakable profile of citrus and skunk to its textbook energizing and uplifting sativa effects, this is one of the true classics, a cornerstone of modern cannabis culture that still delivers the intensely heady experience savored the world over for more than twenty years. It's required reading.
Feelings: Energized, Focused, Euphoric, Caffeinated
Flavor: Citrus, Diesel, Skunk
Usage: Morning Perk-Up, Productive Brainstorming, Clean the Whole House
Lineage: ChemDawg x Super Skunk
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
