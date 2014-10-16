Glassics
12" Square Showerhead Perc Curved-Neck
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-square-showerhead-perc-curved-neck/
This 12" Square Showerhead Perc Bubbler is the tallest of our bubblers and offers a great middle-ground for those looking for something in between a straight bong and a compact bubbler. It utilizes a natural downstem which feeds into a standard, reinforced showerhead perc for evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. It also features a curved neck with a splash guard at the base to prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Curved-Neck Bubbler
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Perc Styles: Square Showerhead Perc
Features: Splash Guard
Includes:18mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
This 12" Square Showerhead Perc Bubbler is the tallest of our bubblers and offers a great middle-ground for those looking for something in between a straight bong and a compact bubbler. It utilizes a natural downstem which feeds into a standard, reinforced showerhead perc for evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. It also features a curved neck with a splash guard at the base to prevent water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Curved-Neck Bubbler
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Perc Styles: Square Showerhead Perc
Features: Splash Guard
Includes:18mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 4 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!