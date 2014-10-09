Gold Star Rosin
Super Silver Haze Premium Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This award winning Super Silver Haze flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Super Silver Haze flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
Our Super Silver Haze Rosin took 3rd place in the Solventless category of the 2017 Karma cup (Toronto Canada).
Silver Haze was the first seed strain to deliver the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with a non-dominant indica Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed sativa effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, the Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and sweet
EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, Relaxed, creative, euphoric and happy
Total THC: 63%
Total CBD: .11%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
