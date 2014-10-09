About this product

This award winning Super Silver Haze flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Super Silver Haze flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).



Our Super Silver Haze Rosin took 3rd place in the Solventless category of the 2017 Karma cup (Toronto Canada).



Silver Haze was the first seed strain to deliver the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with a non-dominant indica Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed sativa effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, the Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.



FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and sweet



EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, Relaxed, creative, euphoric and happy



Total THC: 63%



Total CBD: .11%



Each package contains 0.5 Grams