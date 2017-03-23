Loading…
Northern Berry Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Northern Berry
Northern Berry

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

Northern Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Golden Tree Productions