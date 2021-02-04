Lemon Bean is a Sativa cross derived from the crossing of Lemon Tree and OG Eddy which is said to provide a stimulating, focus oriented Sativa feeling that will have you going about your day with well balanced energy levels. This sweet Sativa packs a strong lemon and orange citrus flavor along with a prominent sweet and sour citrus aroma with hints of jet fuel. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.