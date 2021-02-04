Cured Resin T2 Applesauce - Lemon Bean (S) - 1g
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Lemon Bean is a Sativa cross derived from the crossing of Lemon Tree and OG Eddy which is said to provide a stimulating, focus oriented Sativa feeling that will have you going about your day with well balanced energy levels. This sweet Sativa packs a strong lemon and orange citrus flavor along with a prominent sweet and sour citrus aroma with hints of jet fuel. Applesauce is a variation of cannabis concentrate that gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as having a terpene rich viscous liquid like consistency also containing cannabinoid packed crystals. This combination is not distributed evenly throughout the final product, so you may have a slightly different experience with each hit depending on the cannabinoid to terpene ratio you provide yourself.
About this strain
Lemon Bean is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Bean - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Lemon Bean effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018