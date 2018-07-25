About this strain
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.
Allen Wrench effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
