 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Good Earth Cannabis

Good Earth Cannabis

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Good Earth Cannabis

Sativas are known to provide a feeling of wellness and ease of mind, which makes them the perfect candidate for social situations. The high from Sativa strains may also be described as activating, energizing, and well-suited for daytime use. Others may find that Sativas promote deep thought and the unleashing of creativity.

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Solvent

more products

Available in

United States, Washington