Good Earth Cannabis
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Good Earth Cannabis
Sativas are known to provide a feeling of wellness and ease of mind, which makes them the perfect candidate for social situations. The high from Sativa strains may also be described as activating, energizing, and well-suited for daytime use. Others may find that Sativas promote deep thought and the unleashing of creativity.
Flower
Pre-rolls
Available in
United States, Washington