Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
