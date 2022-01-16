About this product
23.7% THC and 2.962% Terpenes! Dense, olive-hued buds boast dark purple undertones drenched in trichomes. This indica dominant hybrid creates a smoke that floats over the palate like a cloud through dark skies. The floral, nutty, and subtly sweet flavors aren’t easy on the lungs, but they clear the mind and calm the body. Anxiety and depression will dissipate as your mind and body feel uplifted and refreshed. Great for any occasion, but ideal for conquering the night!
Van Helsing is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Van Helsing - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Van Helsing effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
