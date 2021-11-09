About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
