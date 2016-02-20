About this product
30% Sativa / 70% Indica
Clear your schedule and put on a gas mask: this herb is so potent that a game of checkers may be too much after partaking. Complimented by a nice terpene profile, which relaxes the mind, Black Lime Reserve is the perfect afternoon delight.
About this strain
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
Black Lime effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Green Bandit
Green Bandit is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple.
Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.
Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.
Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com
