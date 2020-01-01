Green Crew Farms
About Green Crew Farms
Green Crew Farms has been cultivating quality cannabis since 2009. We are a family owned and operated company proudly located in the great northwest. Our cannabis is produced with integrity by knowledgeable, experienced growers using high quality products and proven methods. All of our products are tested to full compliance ensuring consistent results and satisfied patients.