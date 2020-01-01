 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Green Crew Farms

About Green Crew Farms

Green Crew Farms has been cultivating quality cannabis since 2009. We are a family owned and operated company proudly located in the great northwest. Our cannabis is produced with integrity by knowledgeable, experienced growers using high quality products and proven methods. All of our products are tested to full compliance ensuring consistent results and satisfied patients.