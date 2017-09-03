Green Force Pharm
Blue Og Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Blue OG effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!