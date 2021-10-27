Loading…
Snow Leopard Cartridge 1g

by Green Haven
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.

Snow Leopard effects

40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
30% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
