Green House Seed Co.

The Green House Seed Company is the most successful cannabis business in the world. Our seeds are neither genetically modified nor fungicidally treated. Winner of many international awards (40 High times Cannabis Cups, 17 Highlife Cups, and many more private awards in many countries), it is leader in cannabis genetics. Arjan, owner and founder, has been acclaimed The King of Cannabis for his amazing record of cannabis prizes won throughout his career. He has always been committed to create the best genetics in the world, and to ensure that the growers choose the best genetics, based upon their location, logistics and personal knowledge. Arjan started collecting genetics and landraces from all over the world 25 years ago, and the hunt is still on! (www.strainhunters.com). Green House Seed Company genetics are the result of years of intensive breeding. All strains have exceptional medicinal as well as recreational properties, as well as particular terpene profiles guaranteeing unique aromas and flavors. An overview of some of the most popular Green House strains: The first and most important distinction to be made is the choice between growing outdoor or indoor. Once the decision is made, it is important to get the right type of seeds for the purpose. Most cannabis plants can be grown indoor or outdoor, but the peculiar characteristics of each strain always guarantee best results in one of the two ways. The personal or commercial nature of the operation will always influence the choice of the genetics. Sativas are usually regarded as higher quality, while indica strains are faster and more commercial. Between the over 20 strains now sold by the Green House Seed Company there are true indoor champions and true outdoor champions. The Himalaya Gold is the most recommended outdoor plant, because of its genetic resistance to cold nights, altitude, pests and diseases. The origin of the plant is from the Himalayan region, and it proved an incredibly versatile and adaptable plant. Growers in the mountain regions of Italy and Spain love the Himalaya Gold for its high yields and sweet strong indica characteristics. Another true outdoor champion is the Arjan's Haze # 1, with great production and unique sativa high. The Arjan's Haze # 1 performs very well indoor, but outdoor the plants can grow to reach their development-peak and the maximum productivity. Moreover, solar light activates the production of a wider range of cannabinoids in the buds, guaranteeing a truly psychedelic effect. Besides, it finishes flowering in 11 weeks, allowing cultivation in most southern European countries. On the indoor side, the best plants of the Green House Seed Company are Great White Shark, White Rhino, El Nino and the White Widow. All these strains belong to the “white" family and share a common genetic origin. They are shorter, bushier plants with great bud production and amazing resin production. The bouquet and taste vary considerably, as well as the effect. The White Rhino in particular is very suitable for Sea of Green systems, where the plants are kept very close to one another and flowered at an early stage. It has a sweet taste and a great narcotic effect that made it popular with MS patients and chronic pain patients. The Great White Shark and The Doctor are very popular between indica lovers worldwide. Their yields are amazing and the buds rock-hard. The Hawaiian Snow, the Strawberry Haze and the Neville's Haze are good outdoor or indoor plants, but are mostly grown indoor because of their longer flowering time. Sometimes these varieties are given 12 hours of light from the very beginning, to keep them short and to shorten the flowering time. These are high-grade sativas, with an uplifting high and a very woody earthy flavor. There are also plants that are very suitable for both indoor and outdoor conditions, such as the El Niño, the Alaskan Ice, the K-Train and the Super Silver Haze. These strains will perform incredibly good both ways, with some differences in plant development and yield. The Super Silver Haze in particular can produce more when grown outdoor, as the plants can develop taller and stronger branches can sustain the heavy buds. The choice of the genetics remains one of the key factors in the success of every grower or breeder, and it is very important to acquire the most information before committing to the task. If you come to Amsterdam please visit our Shops and ask for a seed catalogue! We will be happy to advise the best for your needs. Or, if you live too far from Amsterdam to pay a visit, check our online shop on www.greenhouseseeds.nl (No sales of seeds to USA, sorry!) Arjan & the Green House Seed Company team