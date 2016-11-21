Loading…
Logo for the brand Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Kalashnikova Cartridge 0.5g

Kalashnikova effects

Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
