Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Kalashnikova Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Kalashnikova effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!