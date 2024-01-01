Space Center Rosin

by Green Stampede
1g Indica-hybrid Rosin
Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

The Strain
This Indica Dominant Hybrid is out of this world!
Bred by Jungle Boys it is a cross of Space age cake x TK (triangle kush)

About this strain

Space Center is a hybrid weed strain with genetics that originate from a genetic cross between Space Age Cake and Tk Bx1. This balanced hybrid exhibits a combination of both sativa and indica traits, making it a versatile choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Space Center contains approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, offering a well-rounded experience appreciated by a wide range of consumers. Its THC content typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis users. Leafly customers have reported that Space Center induces a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and a feeling of being uplifted. This strain is also known for promoting creativity and focus. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Space Center to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Jungle Boys, Space Center features flavors that include earthy, pine, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its distinctive aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Space Center typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and market demand. If you've had the opportunity to consume Space Center, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review to help others explore its unique qualities.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Stampede
Green Stampede
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

License(s)

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
