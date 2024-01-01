These .7g infused pre-rolls are sauce painted and kief rolled versions of our delicious Orange Tree strain. On the list of Best California flower, designed and developed by Greenline, Orange Tree has made its mark on the cannabis world. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Significantly potent, joyful, thoughtful, body-soothing and calming, Sativa-Dominant , distinctly orange-y, afternoon hybrid mix of Orange Valley OG and 24K Gold which was named “Best Sativa Flower”’at the High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in 2017 and 2018. Also the winner of the Weedcon Best Sativa Flower in 2022.





