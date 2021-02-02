About this product

Our all time favorite strain, now in a convenient vape cartridge. On the list of Best California flower, designed and developed by Greenline, Orange Tree has made its mark on the cannabis world. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Significantly potent, joyful, thoughtful, body-soothing and calming, Sativa-Dominant , distinctly orange-y, afternoon hybrid mix of Orange Valley OG and 24K Gold which was named “Best Sativa Flower”’at the High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in 2017 and 2018.