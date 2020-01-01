Greenpoint Insurance Advisors, LLC NCIA-Founding-MemberSince 2009, Colorado based Greenpoint Insurance Advisors, LLC (“Greenpoint”) has insured hundreds of cannabis companies that operate within regulated markets. Started by President and Owner J.B. Woods after he was approached by a cultivator seeking insurance for the commercial space leased under contract. Woods discovered this client was not alone as other cannabis companies were likely having difficulty obtaining legitimate commercial insurance for an industry just beginning in Colorado. Consequently, a business was born Since our first client, the mission has been to treat the cannabis industry with integrity and professionalism. We help cannabis companies not only understand commercial insurance, but how to manage certain types of risk through analysis and control Greenpoint Insurance Advisors, LLC has been the recipient of several awards or featured in major publications. News, Recognition, and Speaking Engagements Speaker for American Bar Association 25th Annual Insurance Coverage Litigation Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section Greenpoint Insurance Advisors, LLC named 2017 Top Specialist Broker by Insurance Business Magazine Presenter Cannabis Cover 2017 Denver, Colorado Insurance Business Magazine Founding Member of the National Cannabis Industry Association Cannabis Business Summit Workshop Organizer and Speaker National Cannabis Industry Association Expert Member of the National Hemp Association Nationally recognized speaker and authority on cannabis insurance. Hot-100 Numerous publications and articles including New York Times, CBS, Denver Post, Westword Magazine, Risk Management Magazine, Cannabis Business Times, and Insurance Business America 2015 Recipient of Insurance Business America Hot 100 Speaker for Continuing Legal Education in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington Engaged as expert witness for a matter involving contractual litigation. Licensing: Our agency is licensed in numerous states. Please see our disclaimer and terms of use. National Cannabis Industry Association Industry Expert Greenpoint Insurance Advisors, LLC is proud to be have been selected and recognized for our expertise.