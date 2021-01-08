Pie Crust is a sativa leaning hybrid with a citrus, floral aroma. It is a Malibu Pie x Grapple Cookies cross. Common terpenes: beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, beta-eudesmol, beta-myrcene



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.