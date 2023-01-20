Malibu Pie
Malibu Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Malibu Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Malibu Pie is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie and Alien Rift. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Malibu Pie has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Malibu Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Malibu Pie strain effects
Malibu Pie strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
