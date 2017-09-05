About this product
White 99 (Balance) Distillate Syringe
Genetics: The White x Cindy 99
This BALANCE syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~361.00 mg THC, ~4.47 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:80.
About this strain
White 99
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.