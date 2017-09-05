About this product

White 99 (Balance) Distillate Syringe



Genetics: The White x Cindy 99



This BALANCE syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~361.00 mg THC, ~4.47 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:80.