Indoor farming without the use of soil offers a number of benefits over traditional, outdoor farms: higher crop densities and yields, many more harvests per year, complete control over all growing parameters and variables, and eliminating pest and disease vectors. The latter is especially important because people are dying due to contamination issues. For example, last year Fortune covered the Dole Foods Listeria outbreak that killed four people and sent thirty three to the hospital. Shortly thereafter they posted another article titled “Why Our Food Keeps Making Us Sick” where they disclose the $55.5b U.S. food safety problem. This problem is not unique to any one crop, both food and medicinal plants such as cannabis are susceptible.