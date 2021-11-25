Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. The effects of this strain are believed to be euphoric. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is earthy, lightly tar flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, nausea and cramps. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.