In Strawberry OG, two well known strains, Bruce Banner and San Fernando Valley OG, are blended to perfection to create an upbeat “Kush” dominated experience. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing effect that offers a creative, light mind to everyday hobbies. The flavor is a fresh fruity sweetness, with a slightly sour note and a hint of earthy goodness. It’s like eating a strawberry lemon tart right in the field where the fruit was grown.

40/60 Indica/Sativa

Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies. 

Strawberry OG effects

Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.