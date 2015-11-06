About this product

Pre-roll details: What more could you ask for than this fruity earthy "dessert" of some pie and cookies! How about a THC level of 28.2% destined to make your day or night much more relaxed and enjoyable.



The HashBone Wolfie is a premium solventless 1g joint made with 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash, coated in full-spectrum cannabis oil, then rolled and dusted in hash. More potent and less messy than kief, the outer layer of ice water hash elevates the smoke for a smooth, tasty burn- right down to the last hit. The Wolfie is a beast of an infused pre-roll - one puff may blow your house down!



HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.



HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.