About this product
HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis extraction company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
31% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
21% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HAZE
HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in both live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer. @hazecannaco #hazecannaco