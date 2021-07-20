Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Apple Fritter

by HAZE
HybridTHC 25%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis extraction company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer.

Apple Fritter effects

Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
31% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
21% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand HAZE
HAZE
Shop products
HAZE Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis company from Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in both live and cured concentrates, this unique brand boasts connoisseur-quality products whilst maintaining prices attractive to the everyday consumer. @hazecannaco #hazecannaco