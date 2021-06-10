Loading…
Logo for the brand Healing Light Bodega

Healing Light Bodega

Terpt Jack Herrer Clear THC Distillate Syringe - Family Strong Farms

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Jack Herrer THC Distillate Syringe for Dabbing and Vape Cartridge Refill. The most flavorful, aromatic, and smoothest dabbable product available. Lab Tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.

http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/jack-herer-dablicator/

Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.

Jack Herer effects

3,357 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
