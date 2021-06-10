About this product

Jack Herrer THC Distillate Syringe for Dabbing and Vape Cartridge Refill. The most flavorful, aromatic, and smoothest dabbable product available. Lab Tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.



http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/jack-herer-dablicator/



Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.