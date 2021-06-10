Healing Light Bodega
Terpt Jack Herrer Clear THC Distillate Syringe - Family Strong Farms
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Jack Herrer THC Distillate Syringe for Dabbing and Vape Cartridge Refill. The most flavorful, aromatic, and smoothest dabbable product available. Lab Tested at CB Labs in Novato, CA.
http://www.cblabstesting.com/test-results/jack-herer-dablicator/
Clear THC Distillate is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear is a translucent oil, and is extracted using fractional distillation methods to make it potent and effective in oral, trans-dermal, and smokeable applications.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
