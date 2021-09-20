Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



Enjoy the tangy and citrusy flavor of a candied Blood Orange as it delivers the perfect balance of a stimulating and euphoric head high accompanied by calming, functional body effect.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet and tart orange with nuances of raspberry and strawberry

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Calming

Terpene Blend: Limonene, Myrcene, Terpinolene

Powered By: Screaming Orange

