About this product
Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.
Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.
Enjoy the tangy and citrusy flavor of a candied Blood Orange as it delivers the perfect balance of a stimulating and euphoric head high accompanied by calming, functional body effect.
20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet and tart orange with nuances of raspberry and strawberry
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Calming
Terpene Blend: Limonene, Myrcene, Terpinolene
Powered By: Screaming Orange
About this strain
Blood Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
26% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106