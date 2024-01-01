Bubble Bath Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)

IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Bubble Bath Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)

About this product

These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.

Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light

With strong Indica effects, Bubble Bath gives a relaxing and blissful experience leaving the user in a euphoric haze. Earthy and piney aromas come with a slight herbal undertone, leading to flavors of Lavender and sage on inhale.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Lavender, Sage, Ammonia
Effect Profile: Happy, Focused, Uplifted
Lineage: The Soap X Project 4516

About this strain

Bubble Bath is an indica strain made by crossing The Soap and Project 4516. Reviewers on Leafly say Bubble Bath makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Bubble Bath has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with a strong earthy and pine aroma and an undertone of ammonia. Bubble Bath features a flavor profile of sage and lavender. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of arthritis, anxiety, and fatigue. The original breeder of Bubble Bath is Lit Farms.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
