Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Cookies & Cream (also known as Cookies N Cream or Cookies and Cream) is a tasty hybrid with an inviting aroma that smacks of vanilla, cream, and a complex earthy undertone. Don’t let this strain’s deliciousness fool you: It’s strong enough to knock you out if you aren’t ready. Those who enjoy Cookies & Cream usually feel a creative headrush before full-body relaxation sets in, but it’s balanced enough to avoid couchlock unless you really want it. Dip in and enjoy.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy



Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Euphoric



Lineage: Cross between Starfighter and an unnamed phenotype of GSC