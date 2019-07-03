Cookies and Cream Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Cookies & Cream (also known as Cookies N Cream or Cookies and Cream) is a tasty hybrid with an inviting aroma that smacks of vanilla, cream, and a complex earthy undertone. Don’t let this strain’s deliciousness fool you: It’s strong enough to knock you out if you aren’t ready. Those who enjoy Cookies & Cream usually feel a creative headrush before full-body relaxation sets in, but it’s balanced enough to avoid couchlock unless you really want it. Dip in and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy
Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross between Starfighter and an unnamed phenotype of GSC
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Cookies & Cream (also known as Cookies N Cream or Cookies and Cream) is a tasty hybrid with an inviting aroma that smacks of vanilla, cream, and a complex earthy undertone. Don’t let this strain’s deliciousness fool you: It’s strong enough to knock you out if you aren’t ready. Those who enjoy Cookies & Cream usually feel a creative headrush before full-body relaxation sets in, but it’s balanced enough to avoid couchlock unless you really want it. Dip in and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy
Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross between Starfighter and an unnamed phenotype of GSC
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
487 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.