Infused with 99%+ pure THCA diamonds, our fast-acting formulation offers a clean high that hits quickly. Each gummy is made with real fruit concentrate and is bursting with a bold, sour flavor to kick your taste buds into gear. Fast-Acting technology encourages onset in up to 15 minutes. The juicy peach flavor is perfectly paired with a stimulated, creative high.
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT. NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.