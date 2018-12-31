- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
emconk
Chevicea
saul-silver
Find Huckleberry Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Huckleberry Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Huckleberry Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Huckleberry Diesel nearby.