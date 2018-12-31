ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Huckleberry Diesel
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Huckleberry Diesel

Hybrid

4.4 7 reviews

Huckleberry Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Huckleberry Diesel
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for emconk
Member since 2018
Not a heavy-hitter, it is slow to manifest. I feel like I can still think relatively clearly. Feel calm and high, yet not stitched to my seat. I had some abdominal discomfort and I am not focusing on it now. I feel a buzzy feeling on my surface without feeling heaviness in my limbs. I can be prone t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
A delicious strain with chill positive effects. Perfect for dinner and a movie with 420 friends.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for saul-silver
Member since 2019
Great stuff. This is following some Wonder Woman and its not all that different. Well balanced and get a good mix of euphoria, focus, and motivation while as well as body relaxation. Only needed a small bowl (less than .5 gram) to get a good hour or so of high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Find Huckleberry Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Huckleberry Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Huckleberry Diesel

Products with Huckleberry Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Huckleberry Diesel nearby.

Most popular in