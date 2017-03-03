SFV OG Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
SFV OG has a delicious, true OG Kush taste-profile that plays with the balance of earthy and piney notes with every inhale while enjoying an immediate, full-body, sedating effect accompanied by strong feelings of euphoria.
Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Sleep inducing
Taste Profile: Pine, Lemon, Earthy
Lineage: Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies
About this strain
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
SFV OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.