Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Discover true couchlock with True OG. This strain is a classic indica, well-known for its hard-hitting skunky scent and flavor and it’s even harder-hitting sleepiness and relaxation. True OG starts with a headband and a burst of creativity, but don’t expect to get much done with this strain aside from a whole lot of nothing. Talk about an afternoon well spent.



Taste Profile: Skunky, Pine, Citrus



Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Creative



Lineage: Descended from OG Kush