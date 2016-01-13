About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Discover true couchlock with True OG. This strain is a classic indica, well-known for its hard-hitting skunky scent and flavor and it’s even harder-hitting sleepiness and relaxation. True OG starts with a headband and a burst of creativity, but don’t expect to get much done with this strain aside from a whole lot of nothing. Talk about an afternoon well spent.
Taste Profile: Skunky, Pine, Citrus
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Descended from OG Kush
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.