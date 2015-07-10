HendRx Farm
Ebola 7 Clones
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Ebola 7 is a Humboldt County original HendRX cross between Harborside's Girl's Scout Cookie and San Fernando Valley OG.
Talkative
71% of people report feeling talkative
Creative
71% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
71% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
