Fruity Pebbles OG is an Indica strain that tastes so delicious, that when we first tried it, we HAD to have it! Aside from Fruity Pebbles OG tasting like a fresh bowl of fruity flakes cereal, this strain is a heavy hitter for those who enjoy relaxing on Indicas.



It’s got a strong body high, with potent cerebral sensations – thanks to a ratio of terpenes such as myrcene and limonene.



It’s an A+ blend all around : )



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.