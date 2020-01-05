Loading…
Fruity Pebbles OG - Delta 8 THC

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Fruity Pebbles OG is an Indica strain that tastes so delicious, that when we first tried it, we HAD to have it! Aside from Fruity Pebbles OG tasting like a fresh bowl of fruity flakes cereal, this strain is a heavy hitter for those who enjoy relaxing on Indicas.

It’s got a strong body high, with potent cerebral sensations – thanks to a ratio of terpenes such as myrcene and limonene.

It’s an A+ blend all around : )

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

About this strain

Picture of Cereal Milk
Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

Cereal Milk effects

Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!