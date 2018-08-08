About this product

This delicious 75mg CBG+CBD Energy Pop lollipop helps with energy production by fueling your body with vitamins & superfoods. Our lollipops are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, Non-GMO, nothing artificial and gets it color from nature.



* Vitamin C and E works together to helps protect cells and necessary for the growth,

development and repair of all body tissues.

* Vitamin B12 helps transform the food you eat into energy. This active vitamin is essential

for the production of cellular energy that fuels your body without burnout.

* Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs used to promote energy and helps improve

brain functions like memory, behavior and mood.

* Moringa is a superfood rich in healthy antioxidants, nutrients, and bioactive plant

compounds including protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, riboflavin and iron.

* Goji Berries is a superfood that helps maintain and repair of all body tissues.



CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.