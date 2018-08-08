hhemp.co
About this product
This delicious 75mg CBG+CBD Energy Pop lollipop helps with energy production by fueling your body with vitamins & superfoods. Our lollipops are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, Non-GMO, nothing artificial and gets it color from nature.
* Vitamin C and E works together to helps protect cells and necessary for the growth,
development and repair of all body tissues.
* Vitamin B12 helps transform the food you eat into energy. This active vitamin is essential
for the production of cellular energy that fuels your body without burnout.
* Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs used to promote energy and helps improve
brain functions like memory, behavior and mood.
* Moringa is a superfood rich in healthy antioxidants, nutrients, and bioactive plant
compounds including protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, riboflavin and iron.
* Goji Berries is a superfood that helps maintain and repair of all body tissues.
CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
* Vitamin C and E works together to helps protect cells and necessary for the growth,
development and repair of all body tissues.
* Vitamin B12 helps transform the food you eat into energy. This active vitamin is essential
for the production of cellular energy that fuels your body without burnout.
* Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs used to promote energy and helps improve
brain functions like memory, behavior and mood.
* Moringa is a superfood rich in healthy antioxidants, nutrients, and bioactive plant
compounds including protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, riboflavin and iron.
* Goji Berries is a superfood that helps maintain and repair of all body tissues.
CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!