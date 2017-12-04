About this strain
Kushberry effects
Reported by real people like you
128 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!