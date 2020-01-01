High Frequency Farms began as a pipe dream by two mid 20 year olds in 2012 when initiative 502 was passed in Washington State. We eagerly submitted our application in December 2013, met our third business partner in September 2014 & immediately began the build out for the farm that October. By January 2015 we had received our state producer/processor license. We have continued to expand & grow over the past 2 years. Each owner brings a wealth of knowledge to the company in different areas from growing experience to business & customer service. ​ Our farm is ran by a small crew of dedicated employees who work hard to bring our customers high quality products.