High Garden
Pie Face 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Cherry & Pine
SENSATION
Calming Euphoria
Creative Munchies
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G Hybrid Flower
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Cherry & Pine
SENSATION
Calming Euphoria
Creative Munchies
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G Hybrid Flower
Pie Face effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!