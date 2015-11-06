Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Pie Face 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Cherry & Pine

SENSATION
Calming Euphoria
Creative Munchies

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Pie Face effects

Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!