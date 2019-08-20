Loading…
Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Strawberry

SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strawberry Banana effects

Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
