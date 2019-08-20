High Garden
Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Hints of Strawberry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
