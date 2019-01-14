About this product
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with