Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. By infusing our all-natural CBD with terpenes also found in the hemp plant, we take advantage of the entourage effect, creating synergy between plant and human. The Limoncello formula includes the terpenes found in the Limoncello strain of cannabis.



Our CBD Terpene Infused Tinctures are Vegan Certified Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 550 mg, and Strain Specific Terpenes. That's it!