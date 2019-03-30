About this product
Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. By infusing our all-natural CBD with terpenes also found in the hemp plant, we take advantage of the entourage effect, creating synergy between plant and human. The Limoncello formula includes the terpenes found in the Limoncello strain of cannabis.
Our CBD Terpene Infused Tinctures are Vegan Certified Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 550 mg, and Strain Specific Terpenes. That's it!
Our CBD Terpene Infused Tinctures are Vegan Certified Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 550 mg, and Strain Specific Terpenes. That's it!
About this strain
Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Highmerica CBD
Highmerica is the future of CBD. This truth backed by years of experience in the field. On both the manufacturing of the product and the global distribution on the wholesale and retail ends of it. There may have been brands that came before us. None of them have been able to push through and inspire the culture in the way that we have.