HIMALAYA
AK-47 (Live Sauce) Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Pine, Skunk, Citrus
Don't let the name trick you, this strain will leave you with a nice, balanced high.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
