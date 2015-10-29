About this product
Flavors: Pineapple, Candy, Orange
Strain Lineage: Space Queen x Blue Dream
Farm: Redwood Heritage, Boonville, Mendocino
These high-potency cartridges deliver the authentic flavor and effects of craft cannabis flower. With the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the good stuff found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Strain Lineage: Space Queen x Blue Dream
Farm: Redwood Heritage, Boonville, Mendocino
These high-potency cartridges deliver the authentic flavor and effects of craft cannabis flower. With the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the good stuff found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
About this strain
Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
289 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.